Class helps Magic Valley residents with gardening

Magic Valley residents are learning first-hand how to grow a successful garden, thanks to a program at the University of Idaho Extension Office.

The 6-week program is currently in its second week, giving the seven students secrets and advice on how to plant and grow a successful garden.

On Thursday, the students brought in soil from their yards, to determine what kind of soil they have and to find out the best way to grow things in it. An instructor of the class said that home grown produce actually has more nutritional value and that since the program has been around for 12 years, they've taught about 2 thousand people

The instructor of the class explained the benefits of having a garden.

“Fifteen-hundred miles is the average distance that produce travels before it gets to a store,” said instructor Andy West. “It could be up to three to six months since it's been harvested.”

West also said that home grown produce has more nutritional value as well, and since the program has been around for 12 years, they've taught about 2,000 people.