Classic cruisers spreading happiness around Magic Valley

The Twin Falls Classic Cruisers, are making the most out of a canceled car show due to the coronavirus.

The County West parking lot was packed full of classic cars Saturday morning. Drivers were asked to meet there so that everyone could cruise together to eight different senior citizen care centers, parade style.

They hope to give the residents a good show and share some much needed happiness in these stressful times. As well as finding an alternative to having to cancel their car show.

"They want to get out, we have been cooped up, these residents have been cooped up, and we just thought lets give them a good time. Let's just you know do something for them, we want to get our cars out and drive them, so it give us a chance to do that as well," said Sabrina Harrison with the Twin Falls Classic Cruisers.

As they hit the road, drivers were ready to spread some cheer. If anyone is interested in getting involved you can find this group at their Facebook page "Classic Cruisers - Twin Falls," they might do more events like this depending on how things go with the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We're just hoping to bring happiness, bring joy, give them a little bit of encouragement, and a little bit of strength to get through this time, and maybe they can just get some good cheer," said Harrison.

