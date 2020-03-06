Closing arguments for infant murder case

Closing arguments for the Twin Falls man accused of the murder of his girlfriends 20 month year old daughter took place Friday morning and into the afternoon.

Joshua Molina faces four counts of felony injury to a child and one count of the first degree murder of Lyrk Altom.

The Twin Falls county prosecutor Grant Loebs presented to the jury that all the evidence that has been brought before them over the past two weeks points to Molina being guilty on all charges. He did this while urging them to use common sense when deliberating this complex case.

The defense on the other hand argued that the officers who conducted this investigation had painted a target on the back of Molina, saying that an effort was not made investigate anyone else.

"Take everything I say, or Mr, Loebs has said, and what the state is about to say with a grain of salt, and consider everything. I believe that when you do, you will see that there is absolute reasonable doubt to believe that Mr. Molina committed any of these crimes," said defense attorney Steven Rey McRae.

The jury was dismissed to deliberate this Friday afternoon at around 2:00 p.m. The judge is expected to call them back in at around 5:00 p.m. today to hear if they have a verdict. KMVT will update this story as soon as that verdict is reached.