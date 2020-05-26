44 Burley slaughterhouse employees test positive for COVID-19

KMVT can confirm multiple employees including the CEO of Ida-Beef in Burley have tested positive for COVID-19, according to health officials and the company.

KMVT received multiple tips from family members of employees at Ida-Beef who asked to remain anonymous on Monday, concerned about the high number of cases at the facility.

"It's not a possibility of a cluster of people it is 100% true," said a family member of an employee who tested positive for COVID-19 at Ida-Beef.

After reaching out the South Central Public Health District, KMVT was informed there have been 44 positive cases of COVID-19 associated with Ida-Beef.

"There were 44 positive cases associated with this company. There are no hospitalizations and no deaths," a spokesperson from the South Central Health District said in an email. "A representative from the health district went to the facility on May 20th with those who were doing testing to provide education to employees regarding coronavirus. "

Ida-Beef CEO Allan Ward said the plant has been temporarily shut down, except for what he says are essential duties.

"There's still things that we have to do, the cattle have to be fed and taken care of, the trucks have to be open. It's a slaughterhouse and Trump mandated that the slaughterhouses stay open, but we chose to close ours to get everybody healthy," Ward said. "We thought we'd give it 10 days plus the long weekend and get everybody healthy. And we’re hoping to get a good crew coming Monday morning to kill cattle.”

According to Ward, the first employee at Ida-Beef tested positive for COVID-19 a little more than two weeks ago.

"We got a second positive that weekend, and the following Monday, which was last Monday, and we had a whole bunch of people with concerns," he said.

Ward said since the pandemic started the plant has had COVID-19 precautionary measures in place such as requiring employees to have their temperatures taken. But that following a growing concern among employees regarding the spread of the virus, a decision was made to pay for the mass testing of employees at Ida-Beef last week through Minidoka Memorial Hospital.

"They came in and did a group test last Wednesday, and we paid for everybody's testing." Ward said.

According to Ward, employees experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 were given a test, and those who said they felt sick several weeks ago had their blood drawn to test for antibodies.

Minidoka Memorial screened about 72 employees, about two-thirds of which met the criteria for testing and about three were tested for antibodies, according to Minidoka Memorial CEO Tom Murphy.

"The effort took about 12-18 hours to get the test rung through and put in our system," Murphy said. "We can only run three in about an hour's time. So with as many sample as we brought back, it took, we ran all samples all one night to get them resulted out by Friday."

Murphy said the team also brought along some bilingual speaking persons to help with communication. The hospital also used an interpretive service for some Swahili speaking individuals.

"If you didn't have symptoms they wouldn't test you," he said. “There’s a lot of people that haven’t been tested. Just because you tested negative today, doesn’t mean you won’t test positive in two days. There’s a lot of virus running around Magic Valley, a lot more than we all know.”

In the information received from family members of employees at Ida-Beef, a concern was expressed that those who tested positive for COVID-19 at the plant were being given the option to continue showing up for work. When asked whether or not this was the case, Ward said that was not the case.

“Of course not," he said. "Plus, if somebody has tested positive they ain’t going to want to come to work. This kicks your ass. It’s hard job working at a slaughter house and this takes all your energy out of it.”

Ward elaborated health officials cannot force him to close down operations, but that anybody who's tested positive for the virus or isn't feeling well will not be allowed in the plant. He also stated management has undertaken additional precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

“We’ve taken all the lunch tables out of the building," he said. "Everybody has to wear a mask entering the building, and everybody has to go back out to their cars to eat lunch and take breaks. We’ll maintain that procedure for quite a while.”

KMVT will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

