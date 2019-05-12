Coast Guard rescues two men, three dogs near Poplarville

The Coast Guard rescued two men and three dogs near Poplarville Sunday morning.

Watchstanders at the Eighth Coast Guard District in New Orleans received a report from Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office at approximately 2:10 a.m. of two men and three dogs stranded in a vehicle on the McNeill McHenry Ville Highway overpass near Poplarville due to rapidly rising river flooding.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans directed the launch of an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans to assist the people and the dogs.

The helicopter launch was delayed until 3:46 a.m. due to weather conditions.

The aircrew arrived on scene at 4:30 a.m., hoisted the two men and the dogs and transported them to awaiting emergency medical services at a nearby field in stable condition.

“We faced torrential rain, lightning and low visibility but, thanks to our training, we were able to safely transport the two men and the dogs to safety,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Johannel Mejia, an aviation maintenance technician at Air Station New Orleans. “It’s times like this, when we’re able to make an impact on someone’s life, that makes this job so fulfilling.”

