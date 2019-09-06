Cobalt 'licks' aid deficiencies in sheep and cattle

You may have seen a cobalt block at area feed stores, or if you're on social media, you may have seen goat or sheep owners talking about them.

If goat, sheep, or cattle are acting a little off, or their eyes are weepy, they may be lacking in cobalt (KMVT).

But you may also have wondered what exactly do they do?

If goat, sheep or cattle are acting a little off, or their eyes are weepy, they may be lacking in cobalt.

The easiest way to fix that problem is to buy a cobalt iodized salt block, which you can get at any local feed store.

The block is 50 pounds. Sheep, goats or cattle can take a lick of the salt block every time they walk by, and that fixes their vitamin B12 deficiency.

Kind of like a sugar cube almost, how people do that, cows do the same thing with the salt block," said assistant manager of Valley Country Store Jake Barrell. "It's almost a natural thing for that, they will get used to the taste, and it's not like something that they'll chew on, it's just a quick bite on the passing, they'll take a quick lick and then move on to something else."

Barrell says that Valley Wide Country Store sells the cobalt blocks at their stores in Shoshone, Buhl and Jerome.