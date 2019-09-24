Code Enforcement Coordinator speaks about campaign policies

City council elections are coming up, and candidates will have to follow some rules for a successful campaign season.

Policies are being put in place for political signs, and if candidates don't abide, it may result in a safety issue. Signs may go up 60 days prior to the election and must come down two days afterwards.

They cannot be placed in the right of way, which is about 10 feet away from street pavement. Code Enforcement Coordinator, Sean Standley tells KMVT how these rules are policed.

"There is no penalty. We work with candidates, we make them aware of where they can put their signs. We do impound them quite often but we do contact the candidates to make them aware we have their signs,” says Standley.

Improperly placing these signs can result in sight obstructions at intersections, driveways, and alleys, so let's hope for a safe and successful campaign season.

