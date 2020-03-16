Coeur d'Alene man sentenced 25 to life after fatal bar fight

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (Coeur d'Alene Press) — A judge has sentenced a Coeur d'Alene man to at least 25 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to fatally shooting a man during a bar fight.

The Coeur d'Alene Press reported that Scott White was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in the shooting death of 45-year-old Michael "Topher" Clark in the parking lot of a Hayden bar.

Prosecutors say White shot Clark five times in February 2019 following an altercation inside.

Clark gained notoriety for his role in a Canadian marijuana smuggling ring that inspired the movie "Kid Cannabis."

 
