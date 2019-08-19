Collaborative Monday's brings shorter school days to students in Twin Falls School District

Monday was the first day of school for students and teachers in the Twin Falls School District. the school day ended early for the first time for something called collaboration Monday.

"Collaboration Monday is an initiative that we're starting for the first time in the Twin Fall's School District," said district Public Relations Director Eva Craner. "It provides our teachers with a period or portion of time set aside where they can sit down with their colleagues to collaborate on lessons to make sure their aligned across grade levels on subject levels, and really improve the education that their providing to our students."

For this school year, students across grade levels in the Twin Falls School District will be out one hour earlier on Mondays than the normal scheduled time. The reason for choosing Monday as opposed to any of the other days of the week was the result of careful planning and research.

“The pathway to this initiative has been almost two years in the making,” Craner said.

Teacher's like Annette McFarlin who teaches broadcasting at Vera C. O'Leary Middle School and worked as co-chair of the committee that helped form collaboration Mondays said district officials and teachers worked diligently to come to a conclusion on the best day to choose for this shortened school day.

“We did a lot of research across the Magic Valley and Treasure Valley," McFarlin said. "And we came up with recommendation of a day that would have least impact on our families.”

While the school day ends an hour earlier at Twin Fall's School District, a big question and factor that went into consideration for planning collaboration Mondays was after school athletics. Craner said they wanted to provide coaches who also teach that hour to benefit them on the education side of things as well.

“That’s part of what went into Monday as the ideal choice," Craner said. "So those activities wont start until collaboration times ends.”

A question KMVT received from several viewers was whether the school district would have to lengthen the school year as a result of shortening Monday school days. Craner said that's not an issue.

“One of the great ways things about how the calendars developed in the Twin Falls School District is we already had extra time built in," Craner said.

While the initiative is certainly in its infancy, teachers like Mrs. McFarlin are excited for the potential it presents district officials, teachers and most importantly students.

“I’m really excited for this year because being able to sit down at the table is going to improve my instruction and there’s as we go and meet those students that need help," McFarlin said. "I’m excited.”

For a list of start and end times for all grade levels in the Twin Falls School District as well as a list of dates for early release on Friday, visit this district web page.