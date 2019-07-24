Collecting bats differs on case-by-case basis, officials say

On Tuesday, after a bat tested positive for rabies and was caught in downtown Twin Falls, health officials are urging residents to be extra cautious and avoid all contact with bats.

A wildlife biologist with Idaho Fish and Game Magic Valley Office tells KMVT capturing bats differs on a case-by-case basis.

Sierra Robatcek said when they have to collect bats for research, the process is a little more extensive. Officials have to use and place nets during the night. With collecting a bat in a city environment, officials have to wear gloves, capture it safely and then transport it to a lab facility.

Robatcek said its normal for wildlife to avoid human interaction.

"If you can approach a wild animal in a manner that is not typical. There's something wrong and you shouldn't be," Robatcek said. "So keep in mind these animals are wild and (their) normal wild behavior is to avoid people and if they're not doing that, there's something probably wrong and you should probably give us a call."

While most bats are harmless and do not carry rabies, they're the only animal in Idaho to naturally carry the virus.