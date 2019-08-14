CSI hosts 'History by Horsepower' tour

To welcome back employees with the College of Southern Idaho before the school session starts, the campus gave them an opportunity to participate in a History by Horsepower tour.

Staff members hopped on board on a horse trolley that belongs to the CSI Equine Program. The trolley went throughout the campus and a former CSI staff member, Jim Gentry gave out the history information.

There were three tours each 30 minute long and the last one lasted about an hour. It gave new or existing employees a chance to learn a little more about CSI's background.

Equine instructor Jim Knight said the horses cooperate very well during the tour.

"The horses themselves, they kind of knew the route and the knew where to go and so forth," Knight said. "A lot of the instructors have never been completely around the campus. It was a good thing, they got to know the history of it. "

Knight said he wouldn't mind doing the tour again for next school year.