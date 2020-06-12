College of Southern Idaho hopes to see fall enrollment increase

It is 75 days before the beginning of the fall semesters at the College of Southern Idaho, and enrollment is down about 10 to 15% then projected. Although college officials say there is still plenty of time and they are hopeful it will come back up.

The campus at the College of Southern Idaho has been less populated since moving classes online in the spring, but hopefully it won’t stay that way for the fall.

“We have had to change all of our processes, are staff have not been here, so students have not been able to walk in and register we have had to change how we do orientation,” says Chris Bragg Associate Dean of Institutional Effectiveness.

Summer classes are currently all online. But in the fall, the plan is to have more options available for students.

“Our plan for fall is to have all the typical modalities available that we would any other fall, we are planning to have face to face courses, we are planning to have totally online courses, and we are planning on having classes that are a mix,” Bragg said.

But one thing the community does not have to wait very long for to re-open, is the student recreation center, which will be open on June 22.

There will be change of hours, as they will now be open 7 a.m. till 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Open 11 a.m. till 7 p.m. on the weekends. The recreation center will also be closing from 1 p.m. till 2 p.m. daily to sanitize the center. This opening is two weeks ahead of originally expected.

“I know Idahoans are super active, and we made, I think a good decision hopefully to open up a little bit earlier we couldn't be more excited to offer our facility and get people back up and moving," said director of student recreation Sarah Kirchner.