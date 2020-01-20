College of Southern Idaho partners with Kenworth Sales Company

The College of Southern Idaho diesel truck program is a unique program because 98%of the students who go through it come out of school with a job.

Kenworth Sales Company donated a diesel truck engine for the students to learn on.

The director of the diesel truck program Dustin Holt says that is because of the partnership that they have with different companies throughout the area.

One of those companies is called Kenworth Sales and Kenworth Sales just donated a diesel truck engine for the students to learn on.

Holt program says it will be a learning experience for everyone.

“We have really great partnerships, right now we're like 98% placement, I mean I get people calling me, and they're like hey we need a couple students we talk, I talk to some students, we send them over for interviews, and we have a really high unemployment rate coming out right now,” said Holt.

He says that the program is very hands on, and the students learn everything they need to about diesel engines by the time they are done.