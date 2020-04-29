CSI works to support students and staff during COVID-19

The College of Southern Idaho would normally be finishing up their spring semester right now, students preparing for finals and saying goodbye to their friends until the fall. Instead people are teaching classes online and having meetings over the internet.

If a person drives past College of Southern Idaho's empty parking lots and vacant classrooms they might just think it's summer, but in fact administration and staff are working harder than ever.

"Our faculty have been working tirelessly to move all of their classes online and making sure that students have the things that they need in order to complete their classes," said Kim LaPray, the public information officer for CSI.

The college faced road blocks along the way as they were trying to make sure every student was taken care of.

"Some of the biggest barriers that we faced were students not having access to computers, students not having access to internet, students who were food deprived and relied on our food bank, students who relied on us for a place to live," LaPray said.

Many of the classes at CSI are hands-on, causing the teachers to have to think outside of the box on how to teach.

"A lot of the classes have been turned into video-based so that the students can still watch the hands-on stuff being done and the instructors trying to record the instruction to make sure the students still are getting the skills and learning the things they need to learn," LaPray said. "It's just a little harder to do it because they have to do it online."