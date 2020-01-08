CSI's Visual Arts program is inviting students to spring semester

The College of Southern Idaho's Visual Arts program is inviting prospective arts students to participate in their 2020 spring semester.

KMVT spoke with with Ben Lustig a professor of photography with the college who said that one of the best parts of the CSI's visual arts program is that all the courses they offer are exchangeable to many 4-year universities.

He also wants to remind the community that art practitioners that are at least 60 years of age have the option of the CSI Gold Card, which permits visual arts classes to be taken for free.

"You hear a lot of hype about STEM in academia and everywhere else, but art is just as important for the creative aspect that leads into stem or topics or careers," Lustig said.

The first day of classes start on Jan. 13.


