Colorado initiative would OK reintroducing the gray wolf

Wildlife activists want Colorado voters to decide whether the endangered gray wolf should be reintroduced decades after it disappeared from the state.

Backers of a voter initiative delivered thousands of signatures on Tuesday in hopes of getting the proposal on the 2020 ballot.

Officials have 30 days to determine if enough signatures are valid to qualify the initiative.

The gray wolf has been successfully restored in a number of U.S. states but was hunted to near extinction in Colorado in the 1940s.

Colorado ranchers and other interests strongly oppose the initiative, saying it would threaten livestock.