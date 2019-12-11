Colorado initiative would OK reintroducing the gray wolf

This Feb. 1, 2017 photo provided by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife shows the Western gray wolf Snake River pack seen by a remote camera in the Hells Canyon National Recreation Area. (ODFW via AP)
Updated: Wed 3:19 PM, Dec 11, 2019

DENVER (AP) - Wildlife activists want Colorado voters to decide whether the endangered gray wolf should be reintroduced decades after it disappeared from the state.

Backers of a voter initiative delivered thousands of signatures on Tuesday in hopes of getting the proposal on the 2020 ballot.

Officials have 30 days to determine if enough signatures are valid to qualify the initiative.

The gray wolf has been successfully restored in a number of U.S. states but was hunted to near extinction in Colorado in the 1940s.

Colorado ranchers and other interests strongly oppose the initiative, saying it would threaten livestock.

 
