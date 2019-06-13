Colorado man suspected of killing his fiancee in court for custody hearing

A Colorado man charged with the murder of his fiancee appeared in court Thursday for a custody hearing.

(CNN VAN image) Frazee appearing for court hearing

Patrick Frazee is accused of killing Kelsey Berreth on thanksgiving last year.

The closed hearing is related to an ongoing custody battle for the couple's child.

A judge ruled in April the girl would stay with Berreth's parents. Frazee's mother is also seeking custody of the child.

Frazee will be back in court again Friday for a hearing related to the murder case.

