Commissioners hear input for possible trail near Hansen Bridge

A handful of people showed up Wednesday night to a public meeting held by the commissioners at the Rock Creek Fire District.

The meeting was about a possible trail placement going a little east and far west of the Hansen Bridge. Eventually, officials want the trail to connect with the Twin Falls city trail near the canyon rim.

The Twin Falls County commissioners wanted to hear the opinions and concerns from property owners who live in the proposed pathway.

The whole plan is currently in its preliminary stages, as county officials are looking at where a trail could go and what land they need to acquire.

Many property owners who showed up had concerns that it would be right in their backyard. Some said they moved to that area because they want to be secluded.

Conversations went back and forth between county officials and homeowners. Commissioner Jack Johnson said they welcome the public input because they "don't want to shove this down anyone's throat who doesn't want it."

"I think the meeting went very well," said Terry Greene, a property owner in that area. "I think the county commissioners listened to us, they respected us by in fact having the meeting. I enjoy them and their commentary about it. I think they were honest and open about it."

The county is hoping to get a grant to build the trail. Then, when and if this plan comes to life, they would use tax dollars to maintain it.

At first, they plan to build the trail with gravel and said it could eventually be paved on top, if needed. They also would like to have some garbage cans every mile or so and add restrooms, too.

Again, the plan is still in its preliminary stages as they are still talking to the Bureau of Land Management about acquiring land.

If the trail is built, officials believe it won't be used as often as the city's trail along the canyon rim. It would be more so for people who need to go long distances like bicyclists or runners.

In the meeting, the commissioners said there are talks of a trail that could even loop Jerome and Twin Falls, connecting them all together. However, that would be quite a while from now, commissioner Don Hall said.

