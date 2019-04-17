Committee officials detail process on bringing on new sheriff in Lincoln County

On Wednesday, the Lincoln County Republican Center Committee will be conducting interviews for the sheriff's position that was previously held by Rene Rodriguez.

Joann Rutler is the chairwoman for the LCRCC and said they've received several applications, but at this moment can't disclose the amount they've received.

She said that some requirements to be elected as sheriff one must have lived in the county at least a year, be 21 years of age, be a U.S. citizen and in this case, have no felonies on a criminal record.

The committee will prioritize the top three candidates and then will present it to the Lincoln County Commissioners. Rutler said their candidate should be a person that could provide that safety presence in the community.

"Just being visible I think it's very important to the community right now," Rutler said. "Attending events, trying to let the community know that they are safe and that there here to protect and serve."

Rutler said that they appreciate the public's input.

"I want to thank the candidates and then the public that have shown their support whether it be good or bad we like their input," Rutler said.