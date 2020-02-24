Committee reviews applications to fill upcoming Minidoka County Magistrate judge vacancy

Ten Idaho attorneys have applied for the Minidoka County Magistrate judge position that is coming open.

The Fifth Judicial District Magistrate Commission will be meeting to review the applications to replace Hon. Rick Bollar, who will be retiring June 1, according to a news release issued by Fifth District Trial Court Administrator Shelli Tubbs.

The applicants include:

Douglas G. Abenroth of Burley

Jennifer Dockter of Rupert

Robert S. Hemsley of Rupert

Daniel J. Luker of Boise

Tyler J. Rands of Twin Falls

Lary G. Sisson of Middleton

Jacob D. Twiggs of Jerome

Jeremy C. Vaughn of Filer

Eric E. Wannamaker of Moscow

Andrew M. Wayment of Idaho Falls

The public can provide comment to the office. Questionnaires can be obtained from the Trial Court Administrator’s office in the Theron Ward Judicial Building located at 427 Shoshone Street N. in Twin Falls, by call 208-736-4085, online at http://www.5thjudicialdistrict.com/ or at the Minidoka County Courthouse located at 711 G St. in Rupert.

Comments must be returned to the Trial Court Administrator’s Office, P.O. Box 126, Twin Falls, Idaho 83303-0126, by March 20.