Jan. 1 marks the start of the New Year, but don't forget about the start of tax season as well

Common tax scams seen by tax professionals (Jake Manuel Brasil KMVT/KSVT)

KMVT spoke with Taxes by the Book, who tells us about the most common scams they see during this time.

Most often they see people getting their Social Security number stolen and then someone tries to file their return in their name.

Another scam they see is when people call into a tax business saying that they need tax information over the phone because their kid is going to college.

Tax professional Sandy Lapray gives some advice to those getting ready to file.

"The best advice is just don't give information over the phone, be careful about what you do with your tax returns. I had a client who had her tax returns stolen out of her car, she was shopping and she just left it in the front seat of her car and didn't lock her car, and somebody stole her tax return," Lapray said.

She says if people are working with a legitimate tax business then they should not have many worries. Professionals are generally good at keeping their personal information safe.