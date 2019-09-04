TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/ KSVT) A community college, also called a junior college, offers students a two-year degree known as an associate degree. There are four types of associate degrees, each of which helps you prepare for a different academic field and occupation. Some are meant to be transferred to a four-year institution, while others are career-specific and help prepare you for employment right after you obtain your degree.
Benefits of Community College vs. University
By Sharon Farsijani |
Posted: Wed 1:27 PM, Sep 04, 2019