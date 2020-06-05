Community Health Emergency Medical Services connects health care to the community

First responders at St. Luke's Magic Valley have started a program to help the community.

The Community Health Emergency Medical Services allows for EMS responders to follow up with patients, or to give them care at their home.

This can be helpful for small injuries that don't necessarily require hospital care, such as a sprained toe or checking up on people who are back home from the hospital.

"The basic premise of the program is we go out and we meet with these people in their home and then try to connect them to different resources," said James Rhom, the community health supervisor for St. Luke's EMS. "We help them with their medications, help to make sure their oxygen is working correctly, and oxygen concentration, help them get a hold of those people who have those different things, we have helped people find housing, we have helped people find rides to doctors appointments."

St. Luke's doctors and other primary care physicians across the Magic Valley are working with St. Luke's EMS to refer people to this program.