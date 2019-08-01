Community Library 2019 LitWalk features 'Ulysses Cylinders' art exhibit

The Community Library in Ketchum is capturing the essence of James Joyce's novel "Ulysses" with a glass cylinders art exhibition.

The exhibit titled "Ulysses Cylinders" shows images of the character Leopold Bloom during his adventures in Dublin.

The library's director of philanthropy Carter Hedberg said the Chihuly Studio based in Seattle has close ties to Idaho and heard about their newly renovated library and gave them the opportunity to showcase the artwork.

"It's a very unique collection," Hedburg said. "It has only been shown two other times in the entire world. The first was in 2014 in Dublin and the second time was in 2015 at Vasssar College Library," Carter Hedberg said.

The artwork was a collaboration between artist Seaver Leslie and glass artist Dale Chihuly.

The library plans to provide more information on the literary art collection during their 2019 LitWalk from 4:30-7 p.m. on Aug 6.

"That is our community engagement event where we celebrate literacy, community and culture in Ketchum," Hedberg said.

The artwork is now display in the library's new lobby.