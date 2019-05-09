Community Library award $350K grant to fund Learning Commons

The Community Library in Ketchum was recently awarded a grant from the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust for the amount of $350,000 that would go to fund a Learning Commons at the library.

The Learning Commons will provide services for its patrons such as meeting rooms, computer lab and other educational interests.

"They really love how we try to connect to rural places in the West, specifically here in central Idaho and also that our focus is on education and technology," said Director of Philanthropy Carter Hedberg.

Currently the library is going through an exterior and interior renovation and Executive Director Jenny Emery said it was steered by community needs.

"Libraries are really vital learning organizations and that means being dynamic and being nimble and adjusting to constantly evolving needs and interest in part of the community," Emery said.

The library has more than 15,000 library card holders and as Emery recognizes a population growth in Idaho, they want to make sure they can provide as many resources to bridge that gap of learning opportunities.

"We really wanted to make a statement that here in central Idaho we believe in education, we believe in access for everyone, we believe that everybody deserves a beautiful place to connect with others, rest, reflect and be excited by new ideas," she said.

The renovation is expected to be completed sometime in summer 2019.