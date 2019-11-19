Community Quilts is wrapping up their donations for this year, as they head into the holiday season.

Community Quilts wraps up donations and head into the holiday season (Jake Manuel Brasil KMVT/KSVT)

Volunteers from the organization spent this year making and donating; 400 quilts, 600 pillow cases, 120 laundry bags and 1,000 cuddle cloths.

All donations go to Magic Valley groups such as hospitals, homeless shelters, foster children and many others.

KMVT spoke with a volunteer who tells us why she continues to be a part of this organization.

"We have received so many thankful 'thank you' cards. We know it really helps.... If you know of somebody who is in trouble who needs help call us," said Jody Olsen.

Olsen also says that she encourages all men and women to come and be a part of Community Quilts. They will even teach sewing to those who don't know how.

Community Quilts will now be taking a break for the holidays and will return in January to continue their work.

For more information about Community Quilts visit the website.