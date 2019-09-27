Community School strategy in Jerome gets boost

The United Way, Jerome School District, and St. Luke’s Magic Valley are gaining ground in implementing the “Community School” strategy in Jerome. What makes a Community School is relatively straightforward as much of the description is in the name.

Thanks to the hard work of the United Way in South Central Idaho, St. Luke's Magic Valley, and the Jerome School District the "Community School" strategy in Jerome is gaining steam. (KMVT/KSVT)

These schools utilize the people and resources within a specific community and use them to help achieve specific academic outcomes.

This means parents can have a role in determining what they’d like to see students achieve at schools in their community.

In Jerome, the effort to develop a community school has been growing, and it’s getting a boost said Kylie Gough, Manager of Community Health for St. Luke’s Magic Valley in Jerome

“We were really excited we were able to provide $10,000 to the community school strategy,”Gough said. “We know there’s a need for it.”

The work to implement a “Community School” strategy in Jerome, has been in the works for close to three years according to President and Chief Executive Officer of the United Way of South Central Idaho, Bill Maikranz.

He said involvement in the strategy has been something positive to see, and that he believes the strategy is poised for a break through thanks to the addition of Community School’s Director.

“Right now we found that missing piece which was that community school's coordinator,” Maikranz said. “So having, having Deloris in place has really put a finger on the pulse.”

“My role is really to be the boots on the ground see what the schools need and see what the kids need,” Deloris Argyle the Community School’s Director in the Jerome School District said.

Argyle say’s she one of the biggest task she faces in her role at the moment is educating the community about the Community School Strategy, which she believes when embraced can help the Jerome School District achieve a variety of its identified goals.

“The three goals that Jerome is working on is literacy, mental health, and food insecurities,” Argyle said,” Argyle said. “We have an awesome community here, and once we understand the strategy it will help our kids succeed.”

