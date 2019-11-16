Community Support Center holds fundraiser to give thanks

The Community Support Center had a fundraising program Saturday to give thanks to Twin Falls for what they've done to support the center and the services they offer to the community.

The Community Support Center offers services that helps people in the community readjust and get social skills in a community setting.

Saturday they had an event-filled fundraiser where they held a harvest bake sale, auctioned off some items and were able to raise money to continue such a notable program.

"It's just a supportive program, people that have mental health issues that just need to go somewhere and needs someone to talk to, this is a good place to go because all of us are in here doing the same thing. We all have some issues we deal with and we try to help support each other," says William Aldrich, administrator of Community Support Center.

They are planning to have another fundraiser closer to Christmas.