Community Thanksgiving held for people who don't have any family or friends for the holiday season

Mashed potatoes, turkey, and green beans... served with a side of friendship… that’s what the community thanksgiving dinner is all about.

The event started at 5:30 at the Radio Rondevoo Wednesday evening.

“To give them an opportunity and a place where they can come to where they can meet people, they can have a good time, they can have a good fellowship,” said volunteer coordinator Charles Cochran. “Just basically have some community ties within our community about what is out here and available to them during the holidays.”

This was the fifth year that this event was put on, free and available to all ages.

“Warm coffee, great food, a lot of great people that they can interact with, and just feel welcome and invited to come in and enjoy themselves,” said Cochran.

Some members of the Boy Scouts volunteered their time to help set up the hall, and serve the meals.

“It’s really cool to go out and get to see all the people in the community, get to visit with them, get to see them, and have a really good time with them,” said Eagle Scout Braeden Ulrich, who was volunteering his time serving the meals.

Organizers say that they hope this night makes those who don’t have any family or friends around feel loved and welcome.

“Just making the people feel warm and invited, making them feel that they aren’t alone throughout the time of this year, and that they do have a place that they can come to and people that they can relate to, as a whole as far as a community aspect,” said Cochran.