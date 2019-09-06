Hailey community celebrates Kiwanis Park beautification improvements

On Wednesday, the city of Hailey celebrated one of its beautification projects. The Kiwanis Park went through some upgrades and city officials along with contributors, who helped donate to the project, and the community gathered at the park.

The new features include a pavilion, new playground equipment, soccer goal posts, expanding the basketball court to a full court, and more shaded trees were planted. The park was renamed to Kiwanis Park.

"They city of Hailey graciously renamed the park," said Bob Wiederrick, vice president of Kiwanis of Hailey and Wood River Valley. "It was formerly known as Balmoral Park. They've recognized our past contributions and building up parks in Hailey."

Many contributors were present at the dedication and were recognized for their efforts.

"The Idaho Parks and Lands Foundation donated $75,000 in which the city of Hailey had to match that," Wiederrick said.

Hailey resident Steve England said he was pleased how the upgrades came out and brought his 1-year-old son to the dedication.

"He loves the playground over here," England said. "They have some nonprofits that come in also during the summer time and have different activities for the kids."

The beautification was $200,000 in park improvements. Kiwanis Club President Kim Baker hopes all people in the Wood River Valley will enjoy it.

"That's our plan is to get everybody out and playing on equipment instead of staying inside and exercise," Baker said. "It's supposed to be a community place where we can all gather."