Community comes together to restore Rogerson School House

Built in 1916, the Rogerson School House holds a lot of history. In 1967, the building shut down, but some citizens and volunteers were not going to give up that easy.

“Finally in 1967, like I say the bell was gone, the lights were out, and the building was dark,” explains Anita Young, one of the many who have been working to restore the building.

The Rogerson School House has gone through a lot of changes: from a school house, to the home of the Rogerson Stomp, to a vacant building.

“My vision from the time I was a little girl until today has always been get this building restored, get it viable, have a wedding or a picnic or a potluck,” said Young.

And so, for the past 10 years, a group of volunteers have been doing just that.

“To start with, we came in, rehab the main structure, this floor you’re standing on behind you had about a 3-inch dip in it, and we supported the floor,” says one volunteer Tom Kunkel.

Kunkel, Gregg Turner and Ron Becalort are the three men who have been working on the house.

“You got these three guys who are working day in, day out, they are just heaven sent,” Young said.

Young says that she hopes the spirit of the school house will bring the community together, like it used to be.

“Like I say near and dear to my heart is this old building," she said. "It’s a symbol of community, of family, of friends and I think so much of America has lost the opportunity to gather, we take it for granted."

Anyone who would like to get involved or donate can call Anita at 208-655-4277 or visit the Rogerson Service Center at 1506 N 2300 E in Rogerson.