Community gathers for a Blaine County fallen firefighter

On Saturday, a public ceremony and celebration of life was held for the late Blaine County firefighter Piper Reed, who was killed in a car crash on Highway 75 near Ketchum on May 29.

Dozens of people gathered on Picabo Street in front of Apples Bar and Grill to pay honor for the fallen firefighter.

"Piper was like a bright light for everybody, " said Lt. Lara McLean, a paramedic for the Ketchum Fire Department. "She was a leader in her academy calls, a natural leader that kind that people just follow because that's their presences and she was always that kind of people that was always warm, welcoming and funny."

Several fire vehicles led a procession that started in Spruce Street and ended on the north side of Sun Valley Road. The U.S. Flag was presented to Reed's mother, Reed's older brother and sister took the stage and spoke how Reed lived life to the fullest.

"It is tough, but it's important and do think it gives everybody the finality and the ceremony that they need to pay their respect and know that, that chapter is closed and we sent her off with the respect she deserves," McLean said.

McLean said Reed was a wildland firefighter for three years, she had just completed her academy before the incident.

Blaine County Sheriff's Office reported on May 29 Reed was involved in a head-on-collision, when Peter Jarvis, 82, of Sun Valley, was driving southbound on State Highway 75 near River Ranch when he crossed the center lane divider. Jarvis’ car entered the northbound lanes and struck Reed's vehicle.

At ceremony a moment of silence was held for Peter Jarvis and his wife Sally, who was also died from the crash, and Reed's beloved dog was also killed in the crash.

The ceremony concluded with Reed's last firefighting call.