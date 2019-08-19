Community group cleans up overgrown Hagerman Pioneer Cemetery

From a phone call to the newsroom, to KMVT calling community leaders, and a group not taking "no" for an answer, the Hagerman Pioneer Cemetery received some much-needed maintenance from a group dedicated to preserving history and honoring a place of rest for some of the area's founding fathers.

The Magic Valley chapter of E Clampus Vitus met at the cemetery bright and early on Sunday morning, ready to work.

"I was just the guy who had the time off to spearhead this, get in touch with the proper people, Randy Clark thank you for allowing us," said Jody Baker, one of the members of E Clampus Vitus.

They brought chainsaws, lawn mowers and weed trimmers to make the cemetery a place of remembrance.

"We're cleaning it up, we are trying to make sure all of the sage brush and everything is cut down, keep the weeds down and everything like that, so all these graves and everything, can be seen from anybody, so anybody can walk up here and show their respects," said Brandon Grob, another member of the group.

E Clampus Vitus is a brotherhood and they live by five things.

"Family, work, brotherhood, community and history," Grob said.

The Hagerman Pioneer Cemetery wasn't kept up with of since the caretaker died, and the group was inspired to help after seeing KMVT’s report on the cemetery.

“We saw the news article and saw that the pioneer cemetery was needing a little bit of assistance, and we wanted to come here and help out,” Grob said.

Taking care of cemeteries is one way that the group works to preserve history, so this job couldn't have been more perfect for them.

“One of the main things that people don't understand is, part of preserving our history is our cemeteries, our forefathers and our original settlers in the Magic Valley and this area are buried right here,” Grob said.