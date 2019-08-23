Community groups help struggling families in the Magic Valley

Homelessness isn't something most people think will happen to them, but when it does, the Valley House Homeless Shelter works to get people back on their feet.

"The biggest issue here in our area is there really isn't enough affordable housing for the people and so it does take time to do that," the director of the shelter said.

"We have classes, we have nutritional classes, self-help classes, they have to budget, they have to save, they just have to do better for their life, and we help guide them in that direction," said Sharon Breshears, the executive director of Valley House Homeless Shelter.

They give people a place to sleep, but the goal is to help them have a better future.

With 90 beds available a night, plus long-term housing, they see more people in the colder months.

"There is always more dire need because they need to get out of the cold weather, and so yes it does become more crucial in the winter, but we are busy all year round," Breshears said.

Other local community members are doing their part to help those who may be struggling. The last Sunday of every month the First United Methodist Church on Shoshone Street has a cooking class.

"Both the cooking class and the free meal are aimed at people who are struggling with food insecurity in the Magic Valley, but really anyone can sign-up to take the free cooking class," said Buddy Gharring, the pastor at the church.

Once a month, people learn how to cook a meal that is healthy and nutritious.

"People struggle to put healthy meals on the table, or even to put a meal on the table regularly, even those who have a little bit more means to do that resort to do that because cooking is intimidating," Gharring said.

Both Valley House and programs like Everybody Eats hopethat by opening their doors, they are opening new doors and opportunities to struggling families.