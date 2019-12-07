Community leaders break ground on archway project

The city of Twin Falls held a groundbreaking ceremony Friday for an archway that they are beginning to build.

The archway will be built across Shoshone street, starting on the city park side.

The archway has been a project three years in the making, because the city wanted a safe way to display events, announcements, and other things that the community can learn about.

Mayor Shawn Barigar doesn't know yet when the project will be finished, but thinks it will be a great project for the community.

"It'll have reader boards on there, for critical city information, things like amber alerts, as well as city activities, but also community opportunities, to promote their events that are great for all of us," Barigar stated.

People can also purchase a brick and have their name or business be included in the arch. For more information on that, visit https://twinfallscommunityfoundation.org/current-projects

“This is going to be a signature project,” said Twin Falls Community Foundation Chairman Leonard Anderson. “It’s going to be here forever, welcoming people to Twin Falls.”

Many people donated to the project, individuals and businesses.