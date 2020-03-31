Idahoans react after nearly a week since 'stay-home' order

Idahoans are now nearly a week into Gov. Brad Little's stay-at-home order for all residents in the Gem State.

Community members have been reaching out to KMVT concerned that not everyone is taking the order seriously.

Putting you first, KMVT went into the community to find out how people are managing since the order was put in place, as well as to get their perspective on how they think people are responding to a lifestyle that is more limited.

"I think they are not taking it seriously, and I think the more serious we take it the more sooner we are going to get through with this," said Hagerman resident Gregory Hill.

Twin Falls resident and small business owner Bryan Newberry disagrees.

"I'm in the community everyday, we are defiantly seeing less and less people out," he said. "It's pretty evident. I'm seeing more and more business that have tried to stay open, and are now actually having to close."

KMVT also went to Facebook asking viewers to share their perspective.

One commenter said, "Today was the first day I've gone into town in a while for things I needed and it seemed like everyone was out and about like nothing was wrong going about normal life. No one seems to care or take the order serious."

Anyone +interested in sharing their perspective can on KMVT's Facebook page to leave a comment. The post is also added below.