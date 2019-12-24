Community members clocking in for Christmas

While families are currently gathering around the Christmas tree, some are still waiting for their loved ones to return home from work.

Police, firefighters, hospital personnel.

What these jobs have in common, is that instead of spending Christmas with the family, employees will be hard at work providing a service for the community.

Dispatchers and hospitality workers, will also be clocking in at work instead of gathering around the Christmas tree.

KMVT spoke with both a Sircomm Dispatch Operator and a Best Western Inn and Suits Guest Relations Manager to get their take on how it feels to have to work on Christmas.

Stephanie Bowman, a Sircomm dispatch operator tells KMVT why she continues to work most years on Christmas.

“You never know when an emergency is going to pop up so it’s important, says Bowman." This place has to stay staffed 24/7 so we don’t close down for holidays, we don’t close down because people want to go on vacation, we have to be here.”

Employees at the Best Western hotel won’t be taking Christmas off either, instead they will be making sure the hotel is comfortable and ready for guests coming to spend time with their families.

Brandon Helms volunteers to work on Christmas every year, so that his co-workers at the Best Western can have the day off.

“3 to 4 housekeepers, we have a breakfast attendant and then I work front desk, and I also work part-time maintenance during the day just so the maintenance man can spend time with his family," Says Helms.

Even though they will be at work, Helms and Bowman both say that they are happy to provide service to the Magic Valley.