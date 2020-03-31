Community reacts to 6.5 magnitude earthquake

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) An earthquake rattled Southern Idaho on Tuesday evening.

The earthquake hit at 5:52 p.m.

People called KMVT from Rupert, Hagerman, and messaged us from Spokane.

Eric Brill says that the earthquake was 6.5 magnitude just north of Stanley, ID at 5:52 PM with a 4.8 magnitude aftershock.

Some Twin Falls community members reacted to the earthquake.

"I was sitting on my couch, playing on my phone, and all of a sudden it felt like I was on a a boat, it felt like my whole house was swaying a little bit," said Twin Falls resident Sarah Bender. "I was trying to figure out if the wind was just blowing really hard, and then I was like no this has to be an earthquake, and then it clicked that that's probably why my dog came and crawled into my lap about 2 minutes before hand."

Jordan Bitz says that this was his first earthquake he ever felt.

"That was something that honestly I don't ever want to experience again, I'm from North Dakota originally, so I've never felt anything like this" said Jordan Bitz. "I've never experienced what it's like to be sitting on a couch, and have your pictures start falling off your wall," said Bitz.

 
