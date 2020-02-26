Twin Falls Mayor Suzanne Hawkins announced the Sanctity of Human Life proclamation at Monday night's City Council meeting.

Community reacts to recent anti-abortion proclamation (Jake Manuel Brasil KMVT/KSVT)

The anti-abortion proclamation states. "I, Suzanne Hawkins, Mayor of the City of Twin Falls, do hereby call on all citizens of the City of Twin Falls to, civilly and legally, protect and defend the dignity of every human life, including those not yet born, and to care for women in unexpected pregnancies and to support adoption and foster care in a meaningful way."

Putting you first, KMVT reached out to the community to hear reactions to this proclamation.

"I get why people are against it," said Twin Falls resident Sid Havard. "I get that you want to protect life. I feel like it is an easy choice in a way to be like, I don't know, I feel like it is pandering. I feel like a lot of people are anti-abortion and so she can come out and say that and people are going to like it, but there are those of us who do not think that way. I mean, I just think, again, everyone has the right to choose, to do what they want to do with your body. I think it is never that easy. You can't just boil it down to something as simple as pro-life or pro-choice."

Kindy Combe of Twin Falls also expressed similar concerns.

"A proclamation doesn't do anything, really, honestly," she said. "It's just an attention grabber. If we were really going to be an anti-abortion town, then that should be something our citizens vote on."

KMVT spoke with multiple Twin Falls residents who were in support of the proclamation but did not want to appear on camera, including Coleen Cline, who expresses her feelings that this proclamation is going to be a great thing for the community.

"I value life, and I feel like abortion is taking the life," Cline said. "I'm thrilled. It's nice to see someone stepping forward that also values life and is willing to proclaim that."

KMVT did reach out to Hawkins who was unavailable to give comment on Tuesday.