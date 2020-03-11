According to the PEW research center democrats and republicans are divided on making tuition at public colleges free. Putting you first, KMVT went out into the community to get reaction to this debate.

Community reacts to the idea of tuition-free college (Jake Manuel Brasil KMVT/KSVT)

Both front running democratic candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders have proposed some type of plan that would make some college free in some capacity.

We reached out to the College of Southern Idaho to hear their stance on this debate. they issued this statement.

"The College of Southern Idaho is always interested in finding ways reduce the cost for students to attend classes. however, finding a sustainable way to fund "free" college is also important."

"I don't really agree with it, I feel like you get what you work for and pay for, I think if you are going to do it that you should pay for it yourself or find means," said Charleston Heiner, a CSI student.

Among U.S. adults the PEW research center reports that 63% favor making tuition at public college free.

"I mean as a student, it sounds awesome but i don't know if it is the most realistic thing, but i think reduced costs of tuition would be the best route to go, as far as making it easier for students to get to college, " said Jenny Schank, a CSI student.

Some Individuals that KMVT spoke with expressed concerns regarding the government having to much control, while others said that overall it would be good for the country.

"I feel like because college is so expensive that they are like, well I can't keep going, I can't better myself , or anything like that, so they have to conform themselves with just an average job i guess," Said Lizet Ramos, a CSI student.

"I think that anything that the government takes over, the cost is going to be hard to contain, so I think it is better that the private sector control it," said Mark Wilson, a Twin Falls resident.