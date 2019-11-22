Companies partner up to donate winter boots to students

The holidays are coming up which means it is the season for giving.

The holidays are coming up which means it is the season for giving. Today a few companies were in the holiday spirit and partnered together in a campaign called Give Cold Feet the Boot. (Source: KMVT)

The health care company, Optum Idaho teamed up with the Department of Education and d and b supply to donate a pair of new winter boots and socks to students.

Four elementary schools across Idaho were chosen, and Thursday the students at Heritage Academy had their turn to take a new pair of boots home just in time for the winter season.

"We had heard over and over that far too many children in our Idaho schools come to school without proper footwear and especially important as winter is coming up and in those rural communities where sometimes we get some pretty tough winters," says Georganne Benjamin, executive director of Optum.

This is Optum's first time organizing this particular campaign and after such a successful day, they’re already planning for next year.

If you're interested in partnering with Optum, you can head to their website at www.OptumIdaho.com and click their “Contact Us” tab to get in touch.