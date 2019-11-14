Twin Falls business hosts food drive during November

The annual canned food drive is now underway at Everise, formerly known as C3, in Twin Falls. Throughout the month of November, the public is encouraged to join Everise employees in helping families in need.

People can drop off their donations between 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., and all foods will be donated to the Twin Falls Salvation Army.

Peope can bring any non-perishable canned foods to their location on pole line road and they're asking for anyone dropping off more than one canned food, placing them in a bag or box would be greatly appreciated.

"This year what we've done differently is we're opening it up for the community,” says Millie Lozano, site director at Everise. "We've often had friends and family tell us, oh we wish we'd known that you were having the food drive we would’ve helped to donate as well, so this is allowing the community to go ahead and drop some items off and we'll go ahead and give those with the Salvation Army."

Everise plans to donate the food closer to the end of the month, so families in need can make the most of their holiday.