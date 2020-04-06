Competitive snowmobiler killed in Idaho avalanche

Authorities have recovered the body of a competitive snowmobiler who was buried in an avalanche in southeastern Idaho.

The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office says 46-year-old Robert Kincaid, of Victor, was riding with a group of about 10 people in the Austin Canyon area when the slide happened Friday.

One rider went for help while the others started searching for Kincaid, whose body was found about 2 1/2 hours later.

Investigators say Kincaid was wearing an avalanche beacon, but it wasn't activated at the time.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide in Wyoming reports Kincaid competed in the X Games in Colorado in 2015.