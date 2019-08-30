Con Paulos Back to School Health & Safety Day

The back-to-school rush is nothing new; it happens every single year. Still, it goes without fail that we struggle to keep safety front and center as students pack up their bags and head back to school.

There's just so much to consider, and so many people who have an impact on the safety and well-being of a child.

That's what this event scheduled for Saturday, September 7th from 10am-2pm in Jerome at Con Paulos Chevrolet is for! To help everyone – from parents to drivers and the kids themselves – understand what it takes to make this back-to-school season happy and safe.

Address: 251 East Frontage Road, Jerome

Date/ Time: Saturday, September 7, 10am-2pm MT

