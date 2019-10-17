Twin Falls School District to host parent teacher conferences

If you're a parent or guardian in the Twin Falls area, listen up, because next week is very important for you and your students in the Twin Falls School District.

Student/Parent/Teacher conferences are coming up next week. (Source: KMVT)

Student/parent/teacher conferences are coming up next week and they are a key part of making sure that parents are engaged in their child's education. Before going, try to get prepared by knowing who your student’s teachers are. Also take a look at a class syllabus to get a better understanding of what your child is learning. All of these are suggestions given by teachers to make conferences run smoother, but most of all they just want you there, taking part in these conversations.

"Just being present is really, really important, and then taking the time, turning off cellphones, taking the time to really listen to their children articulate about their successes and their witnesses," said Kim Dahlquist, teacher at Robert Stuart Middle School.

Gooding High School will also be having parent/teacher conferences next week, and they're hoping parents will attend and be present in their students education.