The consequences for human caused fires

The Bureau of Land Management is in the middle of fire season. Some fires can be caused by lightning, but others can be human caused.

When a KMVT viewer sent us a video of a car driving down the interstate without a tire causing sparks, KMVT reached out to the BLM to see what the consequences are when a fire is deemed human caused.

To be clear, officials did not confirm that that vehicle caused any fire, however they did confirm fires near Glenns Ferry over the weekend were human caused.

So, what if someone is accused of causing a wildfire and how are they held accountable?

“We do collect, on behalf of the tax payers the cost of suppression. What it cost us to go out and put that fire out, is what you could be held responsible for,” Kelsey Brizendine, the fire information officer said.

The BLM fire investigator Bryan Barney says determining the cause of a fire takes an unbiased approach.

"We want to do the fair thing and try to keep people responsible and take a good even approach, always the same approach to whatever fire. We want to be fair to all the public,” Barney said.

Barney says in the hot, breezy, dry days of summer there are multiple things you need to be aware of that can cause fires.

“Check your tires, make sure they are in good shape, make sure your safety chains are not dragging on the road surface and that they stay attached,” Barney said.

Brizendine agrees.

“Trailers, dragging chains, tires not being properly inflated, all of those things are pretty common for human caused fires. We also run into equipment hitting rocks, mowers, tractors,” Brizendine said.

So next time you head out to enjoy Idaho’s great outdoors, officials ask everyone to work together to be mindful, so fires don't accidentally flare up.

"Don’t pick a day like today to go out target shooting, when it's going to be 100 degrees and breezy and everything is dry. Wait until the evening or pick a different day. It’s really simple to prevent these accidental human caused fires,” Brizendine said.

