Construction classes at Twin Falls School District hope to inspire students

The Twin Falls School District is giving students practical, hands on experience with their new construction class.

"In the first semester, they are learning job safety, shop safety, OSHA standards, how to use the tools," said instructor Cameron Hoge. "We are starting to get more out into the shop, getting more hands on. We are going to be doing some framing with the kids, layout, getting some mock walls together."

Both students from Canyon Ridge and Twin Falls can be in the class.

"We want to get them exposed to every trade that is out there in the building industry, we don’t want to just focus on carpentry, or concrete, we want to get them exposed to a little bit of everything. Everybody has different interests, and the great thing about a program like this is we get to expose them to everything and they get to figure out what they like," Hoge said.

While the students may not know what they want to do after graduation, they are learning everyday skills.

"When i’m going to be on my own, working in my own house, I won’t have to go and call somebody, I will be able to it on my own," said Twin Falls High School junior Hannah Roberts.

If the students do want to go into construction, they will have a better understanding for all aspects of it.

"I think it helps just to see how people feel about this work occupation, see if they would be willing to do it after high school," said Canyon Ridge High senior Brandon Allen.

The instructor for the class says there is a real need for more young people in the trades and hopes that this class will inspire the students to keep learning.

"I'm very passionate about teaching the trades to these young people because it's going to be great for the future. We have seen a decline of young people going into he trades and we've seen the older generation retiring, so we have a gap that we have to fill," Hoge said.

This is the first year the class has been offered in the Twin Falls school district.