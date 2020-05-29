Construction project on US 30 in Burley to start Monday

For those of you in the Mini Cassia area or visiting in the next couple of weeks, there's some construction you need to be aware of.

The Idaho Transportation Department will have two construction projects starting in June on U.S. 30 from North 400 West to Parke Avenue in Burley.

The first detour will take place overnight on June 1st, from 7 P.M. until 7 A.M., and the second will take place June 6th through the 11th.

With the first detour, traffic will be closed off, however, for the second detour, local traffic will be allowed through.

"With this project, we're taking U.S. 30 and transitioning it from two lanes to four lanes. And then also in addition to that, adding a designated turn lane in the center," Jessica Williams, with ITD explained.

Williams says the turn lane will help the flow of traffic, and provide those turning with safety, and will allow those going straight to continue at the normal speed.

