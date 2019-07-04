Contact with some pet treats can give people salmonella

A warning for pet owners: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration are investigating an outbreak of salmonella infections linked to contact with pig ear dog treats.

The FDA said salmonella discovered in pig ear treats can infect people, either from handling the treats or directly from a sick dog.

Retailer Pet Supplies Plus has recalled bulk pig ear treats sold in its stores. Those are the kind it puts in open bins and sells individually.

Pre-packaged branded pig ears have not been recalled.

So far, 45 people in 13 states have been diagnosed with salmonella-related illness.

None of these cases are confirmed to be a result of purchasing pig ears from Pet Supplies Plus.

The CDC says there are ways you can stay safe while feeding your pet:



Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling pet food or treats.



If possible, store pet food and treats away from where human food is stored or prepared and out of reach of young children.



Use a clean scoop, spoon or cup to scoop out pet food, not the pet’s bowl.



Follow storage instructions on pet food bags or containers.



