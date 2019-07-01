Controlled burn gets out of control, burning 20 acres in Jerome

A controlled burn in Jerome County went out of control Monday evening, prompting the Jerome Rural Fire District to come put it out.

Fire Chief Joe Robinette said a property owner was burning a ditch around 4 p.m. and the flames became unmanageable.

The incident happened near Bob Barton Road and Golf Course Road, just south of Interstate 84.

The blaze burned about 20 acres of grass, brush and tree stumps.

Robinette said the fire threatened a couple of structures, but they put it out before anything more serious happened.

He said it took fire crews about three hours to control and mop it up.